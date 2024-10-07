SPARK holding Halloween ‘SPARKTACULAR’

(SPARK) – Families are invited to a safe, fun, and not-too-scary Halloween event, called SPARKTACULAR, on Halloween, Thursday, October 31 at SPARK in the Apache Mall from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. This Halloween event is geared toward families of all ages, especially toddlers and Pre-K – grade 5, and is complete with games, costume contests, and a parade!

During SPARKTACULAR, families can expect an opportunity to interact with all the exhibits at SPARK but in addition, will participate in silly games and the opportunity to make and take their own fairy dust, spider eggs, or monster claws slime. Sensory experiences will also be a must not miss – are you touching goblin’s eyes or zombie’s brains? Feel and find out. Everyone attending will be encouraged to visit the photo booth to capture the memory of the night on film! Finally, to end the night, SPARK will lead a costume parade throughout the Apache Mall and announce the winner of the costume contests. There will be two prizes, one for the best family costume and the best individual.

“Most children love dressing up for Halloween, but in Minnesota, adults usually dislike the Halloween weather. We’re excited to offer an after-hours experience at the museum that is both warm and safe where families are able to play, experiment, and enjoy time together,” said Heather Nessler, Executive Director. “Adding science programming to an already fun event is a highlight, but so is seeing children and their adults dressed in all sorts of creative costumes!”

Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance and are available online.