Shuttle, vehicle collide in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Two people were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for injuries after a shuttle and vehicle collided Wednesday at 7:20 a.m.

According to the Rochester Polie Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Broadway Ave. S. and 9th St. SE. Police say A sedan was traveling north on Broadway and a shuttle bus was traveling south on Broadway turning onto 9th St. SE when the two collided.

The two people inside the sedan were transported for evaluation while the driver of the shuttle bus was not injured. There were no passengers were on the shuttle.

The crash is being investigated by the Rochester Police Department, but no citations have been issued.