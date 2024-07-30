Rockwell American Legion receives $20,000 for new building

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation rewarded some outstanding organizations working to better their community on Monday.

The foundation awarded grants to 13 nonprofits and government organizations across the county at a ceremony at John Adams Middle School in Mason City.

“We look for projects that have other funding sources, I mean we like to see collaboration, we like to see impact, the greatest impact of the community that project can have,” said John Drury, the outgoing Chair of the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation. “Every project here is selected for good reasons, and they all stand out.”

The American Legion Gallagher Post 208 in Rockwell received the largest chunk of change at $20,000. That money will go toward demolishing the current legion buildings and constructing a new facility in their place.

“Buildings that are there, they’re definitely old, they’re not very usable anymore, the electric bills are outrageous, our insurance is outrageous,” said Legion Commander Jason Dick.

Dick adds, at the new facility “we’ll have the full bar, we’re gonna have a kitchen which we’ll be able to have a nice new restaurant on Main Street of Rockwell, so we’re hoping that will draw people into town.”

With membership at the legion dwindling Dick hopes it will also inspire a new generation of veterans to get involved.

“When I first came part of this club over 20 years ago, we had about 128 members. We’re currently down to I think around 62 members, maybe 20 active members, so I’m definitely hoping this will help inspire some younger generation to come out be part of our club and help us out when we need it,” said Dick.

The legion has been working since 2012 to raise enough money for this project.

“For them to help us out with what we wanted, it just makes us feel very appreciative,” said Dick.

The legion is aiming to begin demolition this fall and hope to be back up in running in the new building after about five to six months.

The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation awards grants like these each year. Applications will reopen on March 1.