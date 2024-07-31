Rochester Farmers Markets moves Midweek Market downtown

(Rochester Farmers Markets) – Rochester Farmers Markets is thrilled to bring its Midweek

Market to the newly constructed Discovery Walk in downtown Rochester! Starting July 31

through October 9, the downtown market will host Rochester Farmers Markets vendors, live

music or entertainment, and games in conjunction with pop-ups every Wednesday from

2pm-6pm at the 300 block of 2nd Ave SW – across from the Mayo Clinic Stabile Building.



The Midweek Market season began in mid-June in front of One Discovery Square after posting

up at Graham Park for several years prior. This move is representative of the Rochester

Farmers Markets’ mission to provide and promote local access to high quality farm products by

sponsoring a thriving retail marketplace.



Rochester Farmers Markets’ Saturday Market continues to operate at Graham Park. Snap/EBT

transactions are accepted. All markets operate rain or shine.

Call for musicians and artists

There are still paid set times for musicians, performers, and artists at Midweek Markets through

the remainder of the season. If you are interested in performing, please contact

meghann@yourastroevents.com for more information.