One hurt in Dodge County crash

(ABC 6 News) – A man was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County Sunday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), it happened at 9 a.m. on Highway 14.

The crash report states 57-year-old Thomas Eustice from Mankato was traveling east on the highway when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck the median cable barrier.

Eustice was transported to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MSP noted the road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Dodge Center Ambulance, Dodge Center Fire Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office all assisted MSP at the scene.