Rochester man charged in drug, stolen car case

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Jeremy Kirkham was charged Wednesday, Jan. 22, with 3rd- and 5th-degree drug possession, receiving stolen property, and two counts of fleeing law enforcement–with and without a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, on Monday morning, Jan. 20, Olmsted County deputies took a report of a possibly stolen vehicle belonging to an electrical business.

The vehicle was parked in Dover Township, according to court documents, but left before law enforcement arrived.

Another deputy saw the vehicle on County Road 132 in Olmsted County, and pursued it with lights on to County Roads 9 and 7.

The vehicle went into a ditch on CR 7, another ditch on 10th Street SE, went “through a plowed corn field,” and ran stop signs before driving into another field at 7503 10th Street SE.

The vehicle stopped in a wooded area, where the suspect — allegedly Kirkham — ran away into the woods, then “went to ground in a harvested field.”

Kirkham was taken into custody in the field. Police claim he had a small amount of suspected methamphetamine on his person.

Kirkham’s next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5.

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

(ABC 6 NEWS) — Olmsted County authorities have arrested a man after he allegedly stole a vehicle and tried to run off with it.

Deputies were called to 15000 County Road 9E in Dover Township around 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, to look for a possible stolen vehicle. The victim reported that their vehicle was in this area and a person was sleeping inside.

The vehicle left before deputies arrived, but they located it nearby. Deputies pursued the suspect until he got the stolen vehicle stuck in a creek bed. The driver was identified as 47-year-old Jeremy Kirkham who has no known address. Deputies also found approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine on Kirkham.

He is now awaiting multiple charges, including fleeing police in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and controlled substance sales and possession.