Northwood-Kensett Schools closed Monday for water main break

(ABC 6 News) – Northwood-Kensett Community Schools wills be closed Monday, January 20 due to a broken water main.

In a post to Facebook, the district is calling it “a traditional day off from school,” and said there will be no morning activities and no virtual learning for students. It will be a day of virtual professional development for teachers.

Superintendent interview activities will move to the elementary school. Those involved are asked to stay tuned for more details to come.

Decisions regarding afternoon extracurricular activities will come later in the day on Monday.