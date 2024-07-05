Northwest Rochester home burglarized

(ABC 6 News) – Residents of a Northwest Rochester home are out nearly $700 following a burglary earlier this week.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to home on the 5600 block of Fairway Dr. NW. Two lawn mower batteries and an assortment of tools were reportedly taken from an attached garage.

The burglary reportedly took place on Monday, July 1 between 7:30 and 11:30 a.m. The total loss was approximately $665.00.

At this time, police do not know how the suspects gained access to the garage.