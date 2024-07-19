MN Department of Commerce voids company’s payday loans

(MN Department of Commerce) – Through a final order, the Minnesota Department of Commerce has voided any short-term consumer loans, also known as payday loans, made to Minnesotan consumers by Strategic Solution Services, Inc., who also did business as Arrow Mountain Funding and Line of Credit Now. The lender was not licensed to provide loans in Minnesota and was not complying with the state’s lending laws. Commerce also fined the company $10,000.

The Department of Commerce is unaware of how many loans have been made to Minnesota consumers because the company did not comply with Commerce’s requests for information regarding loans made to Minnesota consumers.

Consumers with questions or concerns about payday loans can contact Commerce’s Consumer Service Center: File a complaint online, email consumer.protection@state.mn.us, or call 651-539-1600.

“We want all Minnesota consumers who took payday loans from this unlicensed company to be aware of this action by the Department,” said Commerce Assistant Commissioner of Enforcement Jacqueline Olson. “Commerce remains committed to protecting consumers from unscrupulous lenders.”

Payday loans are short-term, high-interest-rate loans that are used mostly by consumers who lack access to traditional forms of credit. In 2023, Minnesota laws regulating payday loans were updated to add consumer protections, including maximum caps on loan charges and fees to 50% APR (annual percentage rate).

As described in the order, one consumer took out a payday loan from Strategic Solution Services for $500 and made 12 payments totaling $1,682.82. The lender did this by deducting wages from the consumer’s paycheck. After the consumer withdrew consent for Strategic Solution Services to make automatic deductions, the company sent a “Demand Order” to the consumer’s employer and claimed that the consumer still owed over $2,000 on the initial $500 payday loan.

Among the findings of Commerce’s final order with Strategic Solution Services:

Short-term consumer loans by Strategic Solution Services to Minnesotan consumers are subject to Minnesota law. The company was never licensed by Commerce to act as a consumer short-term lender.

Minnesota law limits the interest rates and fees that may be charged to a consumer and limits the duration of payday loans to no longer than 30 days.

CONSUMER GUIDANCE ON LOANS

It is important for Minnesota consumers to understand who their lender is when obtaining a consumer loan. Below is some guidance: