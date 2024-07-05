Minneapolis murder suspect to return to Olmsted County if released from Hennepin jail

(ABC 6 News) – The suspect in a Minneapolis murder case appeared in Olmsted County Court Friday on one charge of interfering with a dead body.

Margot Lewis appeared remotely Friday, July 5, where Judge Debra Jacobson and the prosecution determined that if the defendant was released from Hennepin County custody in the future, Lewis would return to Olmsted County custody on $1M bail.

RELATED: UPDATE: Margot Lewis assigned $1M unconditional bond; defendant silent in court – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Lewis’ next interference with a dead body hearing was not scheduled July 5.

According to hearing proceedings, Olmsted County intentionally issued a fail-to-appear arrest warrant for Lewis Friday morning, as a way to ensure the suspect would be returned to local law enforcement if released from Hennepin County.

Lewis was not visible on-screen in the Zoom hearing.

Olmsted County attorney Mark Ostrem said Lewis’ local case would likely progress slowly as the Hennepin County murder case takes precedence.

RELATED: Margot Lewis makes first court appearance for murder charges – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Hennepin County Court on 2nd-degree murder charges July 30.

RELATED: Hennepin County warrants detail Tsai murder investigation; bloodstained shoes taken from garbage – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: UPDATE: Margot Lewis moved to Hennepin County jail – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com