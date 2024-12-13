Mayor Norton to host 2025 Rochester State of the City

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has announced the date of the 2025 State of the City events. Proceedings will begin on Friday, January 19 at 7:30 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center. An optional breakfast buffet will be available before the event at 7:15 a.m. for $18.

Mayor Norton will be joined by city, county and school district leaders, who plain to speak on their goals and ambitions for the new year. A “2024 Year in Review” video highlighting accomplishments and significant moments over the past year throughout the city and state will be presented.

“I invite the community to join me for this year’s State of the City event. This year’s theme is ‘A Fresh Start for our Best Future’ with a focus on our youngest residents. There is so much to look forward to and many opportunities for us to work together,” says Mayor Norton.

The event is open to the public and attendees are asked to RSVP online by noon on Friday, January 3.

The 2025 State of the City will be recorded and made available via the City’s website after the event.