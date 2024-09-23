Lewiston-Altura voters consider school funding questions

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Over in Winona County, Lewiston and Altura voters have several questions on school funding decisions to consider.

The public schools of the shared districts are asking for an operating levy for learning, and a bond referendum for school facility construction projects.

Those have a price tag of just under $20 million. The last referendum for building updates passed 28 years ago.

Early voting opened on Friday, September 20th in Minnesota.