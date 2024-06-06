Lanesboro Arts presents ‘Art of the Grain’ exhibit

A group exhibition called, 'Art of the Grain: An Exploration of Working in Wood' celebrates the creativity of regional wood artisans at Lanesboro Arts.

(ABC 6 News)- A group exhibition called, ‘Art of the Grain: An Exploration of Working in Wood’ celebrates the creativity of regional wood artisans at Lanesboro Arts.

It showcases a range of woodwork created by artists from Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The opening reception for the exhibit is on Saturday, June 8 from 6-8 p.m. and it will be on display until August 11.

For more information on the exhibit click here.