Sydney Zatz KAALTV

John Marshall football team issues scam warning

(ABC 6 News) – Heads up, scammers are at it again. This time, swindlers are saying they’re raising money for the John Marshall High School football team.

The John Marshall Rocket Football Fanatics put a warning on Facebook saying:

“It has come to our attention that the company My Game Day Live is soliciting businesses in the Rochester area pretending to raise money for the JM Football program. This is a scam.

“Please do not respond to emails or phone calls from this company. They do not represent JM Football or JM High School.”

Rochester Public Schools responded:

“We have been informed of an email from an unidentified, out-of-state company asking local businesses to support a fundraising effort for John Marshall High School. This company does not partner with John Marshall High School or Rochester Public Schools in any way. If you have questions about whether a fundraiser for John Marshall is legitimate, please contact Activities Director Brian Ihrke at brihrke@rochesterschools.org or Principal Ruzek at maruzek@rochesterschools.org.”

ABC 6 reached out to My Game Day Live and they have yet to respond.

Rochester Police tell us they haven’t had any calls related to this scam.