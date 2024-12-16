ISP: 258 calls for service this weekend

As ice melts from the roadways, visibility remains a primary concern as fog impacts conditions.

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa State Patrol said in a post it had 258 calls for service from Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15.

After a wintry mix brought icy conditions on roadways, the agency said it responded to a total of 93 crashes, assisting a total of 165 motorists.

According to the post, which was last updated at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, 78 of the crashes had property damage, 14 had a personal injury and one woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Jasper County on Saturday.

Multiple semis were seen in the ditch Sunday morning on I-35 and U.S. Hwy 18.

Freezing rain and light drizzle continues to create hazardous driving situations. As temperatures increase, road conditions are anticipated to improve.

It’s crucial to stay vigilant for black ice, as areas that appear wet could actually be icy.

For the latest winter weather conditions on Iowa’s roads, visit the Iowa DOT’s Current 511 Road Conditions map by clicking here.