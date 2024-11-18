Iowa schools receive performance rankings from state education department

The Iowa Department of Education released their annual School Performance Profiles this week, which rank schools statewide on a number of metrics based on an "updated state plan for school accountability and support," according to a press release from the Department of Education.

“Our performance profiles provide critical, transparent information for families, educators, and communities on how our schools are serving all students,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow.

In Northern Iowa, several schools fell below average in chronic absenteeism, which, according to the report, averages statewide at 21.63%, chronically absent for more than 10% of the school year.

Mason City Community School’s chronic absenteeism rate was far above the state average, at 51%, but Superintendent Pat Hamilton noted that it’s a marked 17% improvement over last year.

In a press release, Hamilton said, “Over the past year, MCCSD has made attendance a priority, leading to measurable improvements in chronic absenteeism. Attendance rates across the district have increased by 17%, with some subgroups increasing by as much as 27%, reflecting our commitment to keeping students engaged and in school. These improvements are a direct result of targeted efforts put in place this year.”

Both Charles City High School and Mason City High School saw proficiency scores in science, math, and English language arts well below the state average.

The Charles City Community School District’s superintendent similarly attributes the change in rating to a change in the way the Department of Education measured performance this year because certain subgroups of students did not reach performance goals. However, Superintendent Dr. Brian Burnight says they will be working hard to get their rating back up next year.

“We had a few different subgroups that were labeled as targeted, and so we’re owning that. We want to help those kids to close that achievement gap, and that’s a priority for us here in Charles City,” said Burnight.

Back in Mason City, “As the most heterogeneous district in our region,” Hamilton said, “…our performance is heavily influenced by subgroup data, including our ethnically diverse population, English Language Learners (ELL), families experiencing poverty, and students requiring special education. While these profiles offer important insights, they also rely on lagging indicators that don’t fully capture the incredible strides we’re making right now.”

