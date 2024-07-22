I-90 off-ramps closed to Hwy 52 SB

(MnDOT) – Motorists traveling on I-90 will encounter off-ramp closures to Hwy 52 southbound through November southeast of Rochester.

I-90 eastbound and westbound motorists exiting to Hwy 52 will be able to go north on Hwy 52.

I-90 eastbound and westbound motorists wanting to go south on Hwy 52 should use Exit 218, travel north on Hwy 52 and exit at 50th Avenue, turn left and exit to southbound Hwy 52.

I-90 motorists can also take Exit 224 near Eyota and go south on Olmsted Co. Rd. 7 to access Hwy 52 north of Chatfield.

It is anticipated the ramps will reopen to traffic in November. People can view www.511mn.org or the free mobile app to see traffic impacts and updates on schedules.

Upcoming closure on Hwy 52

Additional traffic impacts are scheduled for this summer. A culvert will be installed under Hwy 52 at the I-90 interchange and that area will be closed and detoured. Work is tentatively scheduled in August and will last a few days. The schedule will be communicated once it is determined. The following is the detour for the culvert work:

• Motorists going north on Hwy 52 should go north on Co. Rd. 7, exit to westbound I-90 and take the Hwy 52 exit to access northbound Hwy 52.

• Motorists going south on Hwy 52 should go south on Hwy 63, exit to eastbound I-90 and take the Hwy 52 exit to access southbound Hwy 52.