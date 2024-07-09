I-90/Hwy 52 interchange work begins July 15th

(MnDOT) – Motorists at Interstate 90 and Highway 52 should be alert for traffic changes beginning Monday, July 15 when construction begins at the interchange southeast of Rochester, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists can expect slower speeds through the work zones and possible traffic slowdowns during peak travel times in the mornings and afternoons. A short-term detour of Highway 52 is expected to occur July 22-26. A closure is tentatively scheduled to occur July 27-Aug. 13 from eastbound I-90 to southbound Highway 52. Once the schedules are confirmed, MnDOT will announce the detour time periods and routes in advance. Longer duration detours are scheduled in 2025 and 2026.

During the three-year, $27.5 million project, MnDOT’s prime contractor Mathiowetz Construction is in charge of replacing the I-90 bridges over Highway 52, constructing a new ramp for southbound Highway 52 to eastbound I-90, reconstructing all ramps and loops and replacing large culverts under interchange ramps. The project is expected to improve safety on the interchange ramps and intersections, increase clearance under the I-90 bridges over Highway 52 and improve traffic flow and reduce traffic delays through the interchange, which is a busy commuter and freight route.

Timetable

Construction is expected to follow this schedule:

2024: Construct temporary crossover lanes and begin new ramps and loops

Construct temporary crossover lanes and begin new ramps and loops 2025: Construct new eastbound I-90 bridge, flyover bridge over Hwy 52 and portion of new ramps and loops

Construct new eastbound I-90 bridge, flyover bridge over Hwy 52 and portion of new ramps and loops 2026: Construct new westbound I-90 bridge and remaining portion of new ramps and loops

Improvements

A new feature, a flyover ramp, for southbound Highway 52 to eastbound I-90, will solve several problems:

Remove 92% of left-hand turns, reducing the risk for T-bone crashes

The dedicated ramp will get rid of the line of vehicles that often wait to turn

New ramps will reduce the run-off-the-road crashes:

Changing the angles will allow for better, more controlled entrance/exit

Lengthened acceleration lanes will also improve conditions

The bridge replacements will allow for: