Homestead Church holds fundraiser for veterans

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Homestead Church held its second annual hot dish cook off on Saturday to raise money ahead of Veteran’s day.

13 dishes competed, and people who attended the event got to vote for their favorite dish, with the top three winners taking home prizes.

All $300 raised went to the Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota.

The church’s pastor said giving back is critical to the mission of the church.

“How can we partner with something that would really do immediate good in the community? and helping disable veterans, instant winner,” Pastor Aaron Justice said.

The fundraiser will be back next year and the church hopes to raise even more money to give back to the community.