Healthy holiday meal tips

(ABC 6 News) – The holidays are here and that means delicious holiday meals and snacks. But that could be a challenge if you have food limitations including diabetes or a gluten intolerance.

Hy-Vee‘s Registered Regional Dietician Ruth Chipps tells us some smart substitutes can help care fat from your Christmas dinner.

“Pork Loin is very lean and can help work into a healthy eating program very well. and we got it surrounded by gorgeous vegetables. So simple. Just throw it in the oven,” explains Chips.

As for sweets, Chipps advises to plan for what treats you most love and stick to those. This will keep you from over-indulging in all the hidden sugar and calories in baked goods. You can also bake you own treats without the sugar.

“We’re using a sugar substitute there so you’re getting the same flavor, and texture and profile but using a sugar substitute can work in baking,” continues Chipps.

She also advises substituting full sour cream with reduced fat versions or Greek yogurt for dips and hot dishes. You’ll be able to keep the same flavor and texture while cutting out some of the excess.

A sugar-free version of traditional Molten Chocolate Cake that still features that ooey-gooey molten center that everyone loves! (Serves 4)

All you need:

½ cup unsalted butter, plus additional for ramekins

Hy-Vee baking cocoa, for dusting

½ cup Lily’s semisweet style baking chips

2 tbsp Lily’s dark chocolate baking chips

2/3 cup Swerve granular sugar replacement

2 Hy-Vee large eggs, at room temperature

2 Hy-Vee large egg yolks, at room temperature

3 tbsp Hy-Vee all-purpose flour

½ tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract

Rebel no-sugar-added vanilla ice cream, for serving

Strawberry slices, for garnish

All you do: