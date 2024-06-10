Four injured in weekend Blue Earth County crash

(Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office) – On Saturday, June 8, 2024 at approximately 6:10 pm, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single motor vehicle crash with injuries to four occupants, in Lime Valley Township approximately two miles north of the City of Mankato on Lime Valley Road.



The vehicle, a 2004 Dodge Durango, was northbound on Lime Valley Road and lost control, the

vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole. All four occupants were trapped inside the vehicle

and needed to be extricated from the vehicle.



All occupants sustained injuries in the crash. They are as follows:

Driver: Joshua Lemoine Hoferman, 26 of Good Thunder, MN

Passenger: Jourdan Patricia Demmers, 25 of Good Thunder, MN

Passenger: Skilene Marie Olson, 38 of Mankato, MN

Passenger: Jeremy Jonathan Wilen Sumerlin, 33 of Mankato



Hoferman was transported by ground ambulance with minor injuries and was treated and released.

Demmers and Sumerlin were also transported by ground ambulance with severe injuries and are

currently listed in critical but stable condition. Olson was transported by air ambulance with severe life

threatening injuries and is still in critical condition.



The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office, Nicollet

County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Mankato Police Department, Kasota Fire Department,

Mankato Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.



This incident remains under investigation.