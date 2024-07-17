Floyd County crash victim air-lifted to hospital

(ABC 6 News) – One person was transported to an area hospital following a two-car crash just south of Charles City.

According to the Charles City Fire Rescue, first responders arrived at the crash at 5:15 a.m. They report a patient from the first vehicle was being treated by AMR while the other was in need of extrication. Crews were then able to use hydraulic spreaders and cutters to extricate the victim and load them in the awaiting helicopter.

At this time, we do not the identities of the conditions of the victims. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.