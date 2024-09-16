Finley sentencing set for Tuesday

ABC 6 NEWS — There will be a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, September 17 for an Austin man that was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide in an incident that took place in December 2022.

Darin Finley, 37, was convicted on the charge earlier this year, and will learn his fate at 3:30 p.m.

The charge stems from an incident that took place on December 30, 2022, when Austin Police were dispatched to a call of a woman lying in the road, having apparently been hit by a car. The victim, Melissa Rach, would later be pronounced dead at the hospital.

Following an investigation, police tracked the vehicle involved in the incident to Finley’s home. While questioning him, court documents say officers observed Finley to have “glassy eyes,” and say he “lit up one cigarette after another and appeared to be intoxicated.”

Finley was convicted in May, on one count of felony criminal vehicular homicide. He pleaded guilty in exchange for a capped 180-day jail sentence.

However, on July 26, Finley was taken back into Mower County custody after an alleged DWI in Monroe County, Wisconsin.

Official Operating While Intoxicated (OWI), operating a vehicle after license revocation, and unlawful use of license charges were officially filed in Wisconsin Sept. 6.