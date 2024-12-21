Eastbound Austin I-90 lane, ramps reopened

(ABC 6 News) – Eastbound Interstate 90 reopened Saturday, December 21, through the construction zone in Austin.

Motorists can also use the eastbound off- and on-ramps at Fourth Street and Sixth Street Northwest.

Crews completed the bridge replacement of the eastbound I-90 Cedar River bridge, which allowed the reopening of an eastbound lane and ramps. Westbound traffic is single lane through the work zone.

It’s all part of the first-year work for the Austin I-90 bridges project. The eastbound Cedar River bridge is the second bridge to be completed in the project.

The bridge at Hwy 105/Oakland Avenue was completed earlier this year as part of the $50 million, three-year construction project at six sites in Austin.

Work this winter will be focused on the Fourth Street bridge. Crews have been preparing the area to build abutments and will continue work to get the new bridge prepared for the beam placement and eventually the concrete deck in 2025.

Additional site work will occur in 2025 including work on the ramps with the goal to reopen the crossing with a new bridge and ramps in November of 2025.

The westbound I-90 off-ramp at Fourth Street (Exit 178A) continues to be closed and detoured to 14th Street Northwest, Exit 177.

You can reach businesses and destinations on either side of the interstate. Businesses are open and serving customers.

The westbound I-90 on-ramp at Fourth Street remains open. Hwy 105/Oakland Avenue is fully open as well on Austin’s west side.