Dense fog leads to crash in Cerro Gordo County

(ABC 6 News) – Two people were hurt after a two vehicle collision in Cerro Gordo County on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 7:21 p.m. in the area of Partridge Avenue and 105th Street in Sheffield.

30-year-old Trent Abbas of Wellsburg was traveling south on Partridge Avenue, while 33-year-old Scott Weydert of Rockwell was heading north, also on Partridge Avenue. The two vehicles collided in the 1000 block of Partridge Avenue, sideswiping one another.

Both drivers were transported by EMS to MercyOne North Iowa for their injuries. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

The sheriff’s office says dense fog was a contributing factor in the crash.

Mason City Fire EMS and Franklin General EMS assisted at the scene.