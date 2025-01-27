Clear Lake ice conditions improve

(ABC 6 News) – After an unusually warm December and early January, Clear Lake’s ice has thickened to safe levels for ice fishing and other recreation.

Aside from open portions near aeration systems, most of the lake has around 15 to 18 inches of ice, according to the Iowa DNR.

“You always want to assume that there are some issues with the ice because ice is never 100% safe,” said Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Scott Grummer.

“Ice anglers typically we recommend, you know, you drill multiple holes on your way out or use a spot bar to to kind of chop at that ice and make sure there’s good strength,” Grummer added.

The DNR’s weekly fishing report gives ice depths and tips on fishing in Clear Lake and other Iowa waters.

“It’s the best ice I’ve seen in 10 years,” said recreational ice boater Mark Ravera.

Ravera said he’s taken his iceboat to sail Clear Lake three times this winter, Sunday was a day with a favorable wind.

“My understanding is you can potentially go five times the speed of the wind, which seems a little bit radical,” Ravera said, “but when you’re that low to the ice and going across it, it feels like you’re going 100 miles an hour when you’re going 20.”