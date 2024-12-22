Chimney fire in Pine Island

(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island Fire Department responded to a chimney fire in a home early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:35 a.m. at 813 White Bridge Road NE. Fire crews had just cleared another fire call in the 1500 block of 92nd Street NE and arrived on scene within a few minutes.

When PIFD arrived, the homeowners were outside the house and said they were awake when smoke started to spread throughout the home.

Courtesy: Pine Island Fire Department

Crews found smoke coming from the second floor. Firefighters entered the home for an initial check to ensure that no other occupants were inside the house.

Crews found fire on the first and second floors of the home and were able to extinguish the fires. Firefighters found heavy fire damage near the fireplace that extended into the second floor and into the basement. Firefighters also accessed the attic to extinguish fire that had been found in the outside walls and spread toward the roof of the home.

Courtesy: Pine Island Fire Department

Crews remained on scene until around 4:45 a.m. to complete overhaul and ensure there was no further fire risk.

Fire crews were able to save many personal possessions that belonged to the homeowners. Damages are estimated to be around $100,000.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by fire debris from the fireplace.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Oronoco First Responders, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, People’s Coop, American Red Cross and the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office. The Oronoco Fire Department was requested to provide additional firefighters at the fire scene.

Three engines, two tenders, two utility trucks and one rescue pickup were all used at the scene.

Courtesy: Pine Island Fire Department

The Pine Island Fire Department would like to remind the public of the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home. Smoke detectors save lives.