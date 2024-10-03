Chick-Fil-A comes to Mason City

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — After much anticipation, Chick-Fil-A of Mason City opened for business on Thursday, bringing their nationally-recognized brand of crispy, breaded chicken sandwiches and more to Mason City.

“With opening the first Chick-fil-A in Mason City,” said owner/operator Kevin Mel we are grateful for the opportunity to serve and care for Guests whether it’s their very first-time dining with us or if they’re ordering their favorite items,” Melott said. “My family and I are so proud to now call Mason City home, and I look forward to creating an environment of care throughout the restaurant and in our community with great food, exceptional service and a generous heart.”

According to a press release from the company, the restaurant will provide 80 to 100 jobs approximately “100 full- and part-time employees, “serving guests, cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses and tailoring philanthropic efforts to meet the Mason City’s community’s needs.”

“My gosh,” said Addi Doughan of Clear Lake, one of the first customers served Thursday morning. “Before, it would take an hour and a half drive to the nearest Chick-Fil-A. And I’m like, so happy that it’s like only a 12 minute drive now for like one of our favorite restaurants.”

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has donated $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to Food Bank of Iowa to aid in the fight against hunger.

Melott’s restaurant is planning to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 30 million meals have been created from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations from over 2,200 Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Mason City is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Mason City area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

