VA Virtual Mobile Clinic visiting Osage Sept. 30

(ABC 6 News) – The Central Iowa VA Virtual Health has scheduled an onsite visit to provide services to Veterans in Osage, Iowa. The unit will allow Veterans to schedule appointments to meet with their VA healthcare provider in a secure and private Virtual Medical Room.

The Virtual Mobile Clint will be at the Community Service Parking Lot in Osage on September 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To schedule a VA visit on the Virtual Mobile Clinic, call (515) 401-5452.

Services available for scheduling:

Primary Care

Respiratory

Oncology

Cardiology

Tele-wound

Tele-dermatology

Urology

Mental Health

Nutrition

Social Work

Speech Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Physical Therapy

Lab draws

Vaccinations

Walk-in Availability: