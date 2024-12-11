Byron Middle School named finalist in STEM competition

(ABC 6 News) – Byron Middle School is one of five schools selected as Minnesota state finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition. Each State Finalist will win a $2,500 technology prize pack for their school.

Competitors will now advance to the next phase, culminating in April with the selection of three National Winners, each receiving a $100,000 prize package.

Other Minnesota finalists include:

Mounds View High School in Arden Hills, MN

Eden Prairie High School in Eden Prairie, MN

Lynd Public School in Lynd, MN

Edgerton Elementary School in Maplewood, MN

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a national competition designed to empower students in grades 6-12 to unleash the power of STEM to create innovative solutions addressing critical issues in their local communities. The competition engages these Gen Z and Gen Alpha students in active, hands-on learning that can be applied to real-world problems – making STEM more tangible and showcasing its value both in and outside of the classroom.

