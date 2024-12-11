Byron Middle School named finalist in STEM competition
(ABC 6 News) – Byron Middle School is one of five schools selected as Minnesota state finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition. Each State Finalist will win a $2,500 technology prize pack for their school.
Competitors will now advance to the next phase, culminating in April with the selection of three National Winners, each receiving a $100,000 prize package.
Other Minnesota finalists include:
- Mounds View High School in Arden Hills, MN
- Eden Prairie High School in Eden Prairie, MN
- Lynd Public School in Lynd, MN
- Edgerton Elementary School in Maplewood, MN
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a national competition designed to empower students in grades 6-12 to unleash the power of STEM to create innovative solutions addressing critical issues in their local communities. The competition engages these Gen Z and Gen Alpha students in active, hands-on learning that can be applied to real-world problems – making STEM more tangible and showcasing its value both in and outside of the classroom.