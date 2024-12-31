Austin man appears on firearm, fleeing, DWI charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man appeared in Mower County Court Dec. 30 on eight charges related to a traffic incident.

Terrell Marquis Smith, 34, faces the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm; felon in possession of ammunition; 3rd-degree DWI; carrying pistol while under the influence of alcohol; fleeing police on foot; driving after license revocation; vehicle registration/plate required; and traffic–speeding.

According to court documents, around midnight Dec. 14, an Austin police officer saw a silver Chevy Impala come up behind him at a high rate of speed on Oakland Avenue East.

The officer let the car pass, then noticed its vehicle tabs were expired and pulled the Impala over on 4th Street NE.

Smith, the lone person in the car, allegedly told the officer he did not have a valid license and appeared intoxicated.

According to court documents, Smith failed multiple sobriety tests, then fled northwest on 4th Street when the officer told him he was under arrest.

Officers tackled Smith between the two Salvation Army buildings, according to court documents, where they handcuffed him and retrieved a Glock “22” with an extended magazine from his person.

The magazine had 12 0.40-caliber rounds, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Smith blew a 0.12 blood alcohol concentration about an hour and a half after his arrest.

Court documents claim that Smith has a previous Terroristic Threats conviction from 2013, which renders him ineligible to carry firearms, as well as a 2022 DWI conviction.

His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.