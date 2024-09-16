Austin to hold election candidate forums

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Austin will be holding candidate forums this week.

On Tuesday, September 17 voters can find out more city’s mayoral, city council and state house candidates.

Mayoral candidates Steve Kinga will Bradly Johnson will speak from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. They will be followed by Ward One candidates Miguel Garate and Rebecca Walle rand Ward Three candidates Paul Fischer and Brian Prentis from 7:15 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Minnesota House candidates Patrica Mueller and Joe Pacovsky will then round out the evening from 8:05 p.m. until 8:35 p.m.

A second forum will be held on Thursday, September 19 form 6:30 until 8;00 p.m. for the Austin Public School board candidates.

They will both be held at the Community Action Building in the community room locate at 105 1st St SE. The forums are sponsored but the AAUW and the Austin Human Rights Commission. All are invited to attend and there will be coffee and cookies served at both forums.