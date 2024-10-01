Albert Lea man enters guilty plea to soliciting a child online

(ABC 6 News) – Brock Barrientos, 22, filed a guilty plea to charges he electronically solicited a child online in April of 2023.

The paperwork was filed in Freeborn County Court on Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, in April of 2023, a 14-year-old told law enforcement that Barrientos had been propositioning her for about a month, and she had attempted to block him numerous times, but that he had contacted her with several new numbers.

Previous story: Albert Lea man appears on child solicitation charge – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to the terms of his plea agreement, if accepted, the state will not seek more than 60 days in jail for Barrientos.

If accepted, Barrientos will also be ordered to avoid direct and indirect contact with minors, according to the plea agreement.

A plea hearing is scheduled October 17 at 1:00 p.m.