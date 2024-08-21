ABC 6 Spotlight on Business August 21

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — This week’s edition of “Spotlight on Business” with Rochester-based Realty Growth, Inc.’s Bucky Beeman and ABC 6 News Good Morning’s Jeremy Ledford highlighted three local businesses.

Vintage Rack and Brooke Burch Custom Sewing & Alterations (119th St. NE, Rochester) Sewing classes for all ages. Alterations of all types, including wedding dresses. Retail shop with wide variety of fashion including jewelry and fiber-made art from a local artist.



PK Pet Resort & Spa (8104 County Road 117 SW, Byron) New facility located on more than 38 acres of farmland where safety, cleanliness, and comfort are top priority. Owners are Christine Hall & Alex Polikowsky Services include boarding, a day retreat and spa for your four-legged friends! Private suites for your dog even include a TV!



New Starbucks location (101 11th Avenue SW, Rochester) Over 1,200 square feet for a quick in-and-out. Exclusively designed for mobile orders and quick pick up Hours 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking behind the hotel on 1st Street SW – remember the meters are free after 5 p.m. downtown and on weekends. Be sure to read the signs for current information.



