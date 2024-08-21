ABC 6 Spotlight on Business August 21

Spotlight on Business – 8/21/24

(ABC 6 News) — This week’s edition of “Spotlight on Business” with Rochester-based Realty Growth, Inc.’s Bucky Beeman and ABC 6 News Good Morning’s Jeremy Ledford highlighted three local businesses.

  • PK Pet Resort & Spa (8104 County Road 117 SW, Byron)
    • New facility located on more than 38 acres of farmland where safety, cleanliness, and comfort are top priority.
    • Owners are Christine Hall & Alex Polikowsky
    • Services include boarding, a day retreat and spa for your four-legged friends!
    • Private suites for your dog even include a TV!
  • New Starbucks location (101 11th Avenue SW, Rochester)
    • Over 1,200 square feet for a quick in-and-out.
    • Exclusively designed for mobile orders and quick pick up
    • Hours 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Parking behind the hotel on 1st Street SW – remember the meters are free after 5 p.m. downtown and on weekends. Be sure to read the signs for current information.

