Local magazine holds women’s walk to encourage fitness and friendship

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Women Magazine held one of their monthly walks June 22 at Detour Athletics gym in Rochester.

The walks are designed to encourage fitness and well-being through low intensity workouts accessible to people of every skill level.

“We want to give everybody a chance to get a little bit of fitness and fresh air in a really low-barrier situation,” said magazine owner and editor Emily Watkins.

Detour Athletics also acted a sponsor of the event.

“Making fitness and wellness just accessible to everyone, what better way to do that than to meet together, a community of women, and walk,” said general manager Shelly Walker.

Registration for further walks is available through the Women Magazine’s website.

The next walk will occur on July 27 at TerraLoco.