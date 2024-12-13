Local legislative priorities ahead of 2025 legislative session

(ABC 6 News) – We’re about a month away from the start of the 2025 Minnesota legislative session

and with a tie in the State House, both sides of the aisle are figuring out how to come together.

With the DFL trifecta no more, both sides are looking to find common ground.

Senator Carla Nelson said her main focus this year is the budget, but she also lists other things she would like to accomplish.

“We have about $833 million from the budget that has been set aside for that bonding bill already leftover from what was not passed last year. I will be championing some continued highway 14 transportation those interchanges.”

The state budget forecasts show there would be a short-term surplus of $616 million through 2026-2027.

Minnesota DFL Senator Liz Boldon shared her legislative plans in a statement.

“With the DFL maintaining the majority in the state Senate, we plan to pass a budget that puts working families first and helps Minnesotans afford their lives. Whether it’s our nation-leading child tax credit, revitalizing our infrastructure, maintaining public education funding, lowering the cost of housing, childcare and healthcare, cracking down on corporate price gouging and consolidation, protecting our environment and 10,000 lakes, or enacting common sense measures to prevent gun violence – our vision for the state is one that values and works for everyday Minnesotans.

“This session, I plan to focus my efforts on increasing healthcare access and affordability, supporting public education, increasing access to affordable childcare, advancing my past efforts to lessen the burdens of medical debt, as well as protecting the accomplishments of our previous sessions.”