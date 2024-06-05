Local law enforcement agencies notice decline in recruitment numbers

(ABC 6 News) — Local law enforcement officials say low applicant numbers in open officer positions is an issue statewide.

Sheriff John DeGeorge said recently that he’s seen fewer applicants.

So few in fact, that one position in Fillmore County was left untouched for a month.

“It was open for quite a number of weeks, and we didn’t get any applicants,” DeGeorge said. “Hopefully that’s not a sign of the future, but it’s a sign of the present and we’ve got to be able to overcome that.”

In Olmsted County, the sheriff’s office has made changes to try to recruit and retain deputies. They’ve added hiring bonuses, increased pay, and now, allow all deputies to take their squad cars home, said Capt. Tim Parkin of Olmstead County.

“We have very well qualified deputies and candidates that apply and work here,” Parkin said. “Just the general word-of-mouth of our deputies is probably the best recruitment that we have.”

Law enforcement is an integral part of the county’s community. Many recruits become deputies right where they were born and raised.

“We all take pride in this community, we live in this community,” Parkin said. “We police people the way we would want someone to police us.”