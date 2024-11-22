Local K-9 Foundation receives support on Give to the Max Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Some local K-9s in Olmsted County are receiving extra help as they work to protect their community.

It is all part of the 16th annual Give to the Max Day.

Give to the Max Day is one of the largest fundraising days in Minnesota for non-profits and schools. The Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation is just one of the many places people are donating to.

Although the non-profit is already supporting local K-9 units, some extra help is always welcome.

To learn more or donate to the K-9 Foundation