Local Iowa schools performing below average

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, several of our local schools are severely underperforming according to the Department of Education.

It is particularly concerning news for schools in Charles City and Mason City because according to Iowa School Performance profiles, they are well below average in both attendance and test scores.

In Mason City High School, students are falling well below the state average for math, science, and language scores. It also shows more than 50% of high schoolers are chronically absent, meaning they miss 10% of school days.

It is a similar story in Charles City High School. Students also performed below the state average in math, science, and language. Chronic absences are less of an issue in Charles City but still outpace the state average of 21%.