Local Girl Scout receives highest honor and state recognition

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester Girl Scout was honored for achieving the Gold Medal Award, the highest honor available in the organization, while also receiving special recognition from the Minnesota Senate.

Nineteen-year-old Anushka Kollengode has been a girl scout for the last eight years, and she says it’s been an experience that’s helped her grow and get out of her comfort zone.

“Going to camps, meeting friends and stuff,” she said, “it was just getting out my passions that I really liked.”

Kollengode has accomplished quite a lot in her time with the scouts, but it’s the project that earned her this award that stands out the most.

She created a website filled with tips to help people do their part, however small, in caring for the environment, something she’s been especially passionate about.

“It impacts us as humans,” Kollengode said, “and it also impacts the future and how we want our future to look like.”

It was also the project that caught state Senator Carla Nelson’s eye, prompting her to recognize Kollengode’s work with a special Senate Resolution.

“I think our country is in great need of strong young women dedicated to the values of the Girl Scouts,” Nelson said. “And I think we need to reward that and encourage that.”

The resolution presented by Senator Nelson will be entered into the senate journal for all to see into the future.

Less than 6% of girl scouts earn their Gold Medal Award every year, and even fewer can claim a prize as grand as that.