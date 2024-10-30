Local Farmers Union hosts candidate forum in Byron

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Dodge and Olmsted County Farmers Unions held a candidate forum on Tuesday evening in a final effort to hear from those running to represent southeast Minnesota.

The focus of the forum was issues affecting farmers as the nine candidates at the meeting had a variety of experience with agriculture.

A big issue brought up was the state of rural healthcare and how to support local EMS services.

“Emergency services is also healthcare. Especially as a farm, on a farm you can have some really bad accidents and having to wait 45 minutes for an ambulance, that could be the difference between life and death,” said DFL candidate for House District 24A Heather Holmes.

Next, candidates discussed the state of healthcare for livestock with telemedicine.

“Maybe having, you know, short training thing for someone that’s in the region that they can go to the farm and with the assistance of the vet over the telemedicine do more complex procedures,” said Rep. Duane Quam (R-Byron).

The panel also touched on funding for local school districts in light of upcoming referendums in both Byron and Rochester.

Election Day is next week on Tuesday, November 5. To check your Minnesota voter registration, click here.