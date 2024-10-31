Local DFLers meet Wednesday as new report shows Minnesota construction is the highest ranked in upper Midwest

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- We all know the saying. There are two seasons in Minnesota: winter and road construction.

But according to a new report, Minnesota is top notch when it comes to construction compared to other states in the upper Midwest.

And that’s why on Wednesday, Senator Liz Bolden and Representative Tina Liebling teamed up with North Star Action to discuss the report here in Olmsted County.

They compared the success of construction to other neighboring states such as Iowa, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. The report shows that Minnesota is better off than the others.

“We do all that we can to support working people. That’s the L in DFL. Is for labor. And we try to honor that,” said Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL of Rochester.

Construction worker wages and compensation were reported higher in the state, along with health and retirement benefits. But that’s not all, as Minnesota was deemed safer than it’s neighboring states with construction work also.

“These are skilled traits people. Some of them have lower level skill, but anybody who’s on the job and working hard, should be able to have a decent.

life,” Liebling said.

Officials also took the chance to address concerns about current construction projects such as the Bold Forward Mayo Initiative, and how Minnesota is better off for quick completion based off of the report.

“Having skilled workers, having union workers, helps because when you have skilled people who know what they’re doing, the jobs go faster, they get done right the first time, and that is not only more cost effective, but it reduces disruption,” said Liebling.

One construction worker, Lorne Lundeen, saying a lot of positives can come out of the report going into the future.

“Hopefully there’s a lot more jobs, or there should be a lot more jobs, and we’ll just continue to thrive with what we have shown so far,” said Lundeen.

For a complete look at the report, click here.