Local businesses provide Thanksgiving meals for Damascus Way residents

(ABC 6 News) – Canadian Honker Restaurant and Minnwest Bank partnered up for the Thanksgiving holiday to provide home-cooked meals for residents of the Damascus Way Reentry Center.

For many, a chance at a home-cooked meal is what brings them home for the holidays – but there are some for which that isn’t an option, so getting that meal delivered anyway makes it all the more special.

Residents of Damascus Way were treated to turkey with all the fixings.

Michael Chavez is one such resident.

“Everybody is pretty supportive, they feed you pretty good,” he said about the center.

Like many of the center’s residents, Chavez spent some time in prison before finding himself in a work release program with Damascus Way.

And like many, he’s been able to work his way back onto his feet, thanks to the support and help provided by the center.

“I know there is a lot of people here that could use the help,” he said. “I could use the help, we all could use the help. I think it’s just a good stepping stone for a lot of us.”

Damascus Way is a non-profit that works to support those who’ve been incarcerated, or otherwise struggle with addiction and mental health issues, re-enter society in a healthy way.

They help provide jobs, housing and other pathways to personal success – all from a faith-based perspective.

“It’s an opportunity for them to realize who they are and why they were created and why they’re here on the Earth,” said Community Housing Coordinator Roger Allen.

For residents like Chavez, it’s a ticket to a better future.

But for Thanksgiving, it’s a ticket to some good food.

“It makes us very happy to be able to provide meals for people that maybe can’t provide for themselves or even for their family or friends,” said Lizzy Lehrkamp, executive chef for Canadian Honker’s Pinnacle Catering.

And the guys at Damascus couldn’t be more grateful.

“It makes me feel grateful. It makes me feel loved,” said Chavez. “You know, a lot of us are, for the most part.”