Local businesses in Zumbrota pitch in for new pool fundraiser

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- It’s out with the old and in with the new as the city of Zumbrota is officially working on a new community pool.

And now it’s time to raise money to help make the project a reality. On Thursday night, some local businesses are already making contributions.

For example, there is News Record. Which is a local newspaper in downtown Zumbrota. They are one business that is already helping to raise money.

“I called Brian at City Hall and I said if you guys pass this referendum, I’ll contribute 10 dollars per Zumbrota subscription,” said Pete Grimsrud, a publisher at News Record.

The biggest donation so far came from the Telephone Company, another small business off of main street.

“We pledged to donate 100,000 dollars to matching it. So we’re kind of just excited to keep money in the town and support businesses and the community,” said Austin Anderson, the project manager at the Telephone Company.

Their generosity hoping to kick the fundraiser into full gear.

“This is kind of a thing that stuck out to us and we know it’s a big thing in the community for bringing people in and keeping people around and giving them something fun to do around town,” Anderson said.

With the city saying the fundraiser is making good progress.

“We got about 330-331 thousand, maybe a little bit more, there’s a few hundred dollar checks that came in already, said the Zumbrota City Administrator, Brian Grudem.

The city is looking to raise about 1.3-1.4 million dollars. A donation link is still in the process of being created. Keep an eye out on this website.