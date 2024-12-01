Local business owners celebrate busy turnout for Small Business Saturday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday kicked off the second day of the biggest week of retail in the year, Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers filled downtown Rochester to support all the local mom and pop shops in the area.

The owners Anna La Vita Store in Peace Plaza were thrilled with the turnout.

“It was full. It was full and busy. It’s been steady all day. I don’t think we’ve had a point where we haven’t had customers,” said owner Ginger Knapp.

Coming up next week there’s Cyber Monday, where you can expect to find some good deals for your online shopping needs, then giving Tuesday, a day to donate to important causes in your area.