Local business owner honored for supporting employee in the National Guard

Brent Buchan, owner of Energy Products & Design and Destination Bar-B-Q in Rochester, was honored, June 21, for his support of one of his employees who also serves in the military.

(ABC 6 News) – Brent Buchan, owner of Energy Products & Design and Destination Bar-B-Q in Rochester, was honored, June 21, for his support of one of his employees who also serves in the military.

Jay Faber, a project manager for Energy Products & Design and member of the National Guard, nominated Brent for sending a collection of grills, barbecue sauces and rubs to Jay’s unit while they were deployed. Brent and his wife, Christy, also regularly help Jay take care of his work responsibilities and look after his family while he’s away.

“Receiving the award today is really humbling, because I feel like the recognition is for something that everybody should do,” Brent said. “I don’t take it for granted but our relationship with Jay and our appreciation for him and all those who serve, it’s just kind of the way we are.”

The award was offered by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, an office of the Department of Defense that works to promote cooperation between members of the National Guard and Reserves and their civilian employers.

Members of the military who work regular jobs when not serving can nominate their employers who make the extra effort.

Thirty businesses across Minnesota, including Brent’s, are being honored.

Nominations can be made through the ESGR’s website.