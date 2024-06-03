Local artist installs crochet art series along hiking trail near Chatfield

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday, local artist Lydia Hansen set up life size crochet models of different mushrooms native to southeast Minnesota along a hiking trail.

It’s part of a scavenger hunt called the Lost Creek Fungi Hunt along the Lost Creek Hiking Trail east of Chatfield.

There will be 15 pieces hikers can easily spot along the trail which will stay up for the next year.

The Bluff County Hiking Club will debut the project with an art reception and guided group hike on Saturday, June 8th, at 10 a.m.