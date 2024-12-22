Little Thistle Brewing hosts pop-up curling

(ABC 6 News) – The Curling Club of Rochester teamed up with Little Thistle Brewery for a pop-up curling event on Saturday.

Registration was $6 for 25 minutes on the ice.

The event was started five years ago by the club in order to raise more awareness about the sport to the public.

“Everyone wants like a fun winter activity for the Christmas holidays so getting to do something that’s outside and in the snow is always good,” said Maggie Wilk, who was at the pop-up curling event.

Upcoming events at Little Thistle include a curling tournament from January 10-12. You can also learn how to curl at the Rochester Recreation Center on both February 1 and February 28.

For more information regarding other dates, click here.