Lewiston man appears on juvenile sexual assault charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Lewiston man is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County Court Tuesday afternoon on two charges of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under age 14.

Cody James Krismer, 32, is accused of touching two children under age 13 and 11, respectively, in a sexual manner dating back to the summer of 2023.

According to court documents, the two children detailed the alleged assaults to law enforcement in June, and told them an adult woman had intervened.

The woman allegedly told investigators the children told her Krismer had touched them inappropriately after the incident concluded.

Krismer has been held in the Olmsted County ADC on $500,000 bond since July 23, according to court documents.

His defense moved for a lowered bail July 25, and the motion will be held in Olmsted County Court July 30.