Level Three predatory offender registered as homeless in Owatonna; another set to relocate there in December

(ABC 6 News) — The Owatonna Police Department released two press releases recently regarding two Level Three predatory offenders who will be living among the community in Owatonna.

One of these offenders, Sean Patrick McKee, 39, is currently living in Owatonna and is registered as homeless. He was released from jail on November 20.

According to the press release, McKee engaged in sexual contact with a known, teenage female on multiple occasions. Contact included penetration. McKee used attention and affection to attain and

exploit unmonitored access.

McKee’s mugshot can be found below:

Additionally, another Level Three predatory offender will be relocating to Owatonna on December 2 when he is released from jail.

William Edwards, 33, will live on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue.

According to the press release, Edwards engaged in sexual contact against an unknown female teen and an unknown female child on separate occasions. Contact included penetration.

Edwards gained access to the teenaged victim via the internet, arranging an in-person meeting. He accessed to the child victim by approaching her in public and inviting her to his residence. Edwards used intoxicants and force to gain compliance.

Edwards’ mugshot can be found below:

The Owatonna Police Department is releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D. These statutes authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Owatonna Police Department believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.